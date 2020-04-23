Report: After signing franchise tender, Leonard Williams files $1.7 million grievance against Giants

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has signed his franchise tag tender, and his first move under the new contract is trying to change its terms.

Williams has submitted a grievance case to the NFLPA over the Giants listing him as a defensive tackle rather than a defensive end under the franchise tag, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The difference in pay between the two positions under the tag: $1.7 million.

Leonard Williams has gotten the ball rolling on his grievance over the franchise tag. Per source, he has officially submitted his case to the NFLPA, which will then file the grievance for him. The Giants designated him a DT ($16.1M), but Williams argues he's a DE ($17.8M). — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 23, 2020

The Giants acquired Williams from the New York Jets in the middle of last season for a third- and fifth-round pick. The former sixth overall pick was set to hit free agency until the Giants tagged him.

Thought to be a game-breaking talent when coming out of USC in 2015, Williams’ career has been somewhat underwhelming five years in. He posted 46 total tackles and just half a sack last season, with 17.5 sacks in his career. He made a Pro Bowl in 2017, but has failed to replicate that season’s production.

Still, the Giants clearly think they can unlock Williams’ potential, and have paid a significant amount of money and draft capital to keep him around.

Now, they’ll argue why they shouldn’t have to pay more.

Why Leonard Williams is a defensive tackle

Looking at pure snap count data from Pro Football Focus last year, it’s hard to argue that Williams didn’t work mostly as a defensive tackle.

In 729 defensive snaps between the Giants and Jets, Williams lined up as a defensive tackle or nose tackle on 466 snaps. The Giants mostly used Williams as a defensive tackle, and, therefore, they want to pay him like a defensive tackle.

Also, consider that the attached salary of the franchise tender is determined by the 10 highest-paid players at the position.

When you think of the traditional defensive ends that prop up the salary that Williams is seeking, they don’t exactly look like the 302-pound Williams. They’re between 250 and 300 pounds rather than 300-plus pounds, and they rack up plenty more sacks than the 3.5 Williams has averaged in his five-year career.

The 10 highest paid defensive ends by average salary in Spotrac’s database that aren’t Williams weigh in at an average of 277.8 pounds and averaged 8.5 sacks last year. Just one, Carolina Panthers Pro-Bowler Kawann Short, weighed in heavier than Williams and with fewer sacks than 3.5.

The line between defensive tackles and defensive ends is blurry for players like Leonard Williams. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Why Leonard Williams is a defensive end

On the other hand, consider the complicated nature of defensive line positions. In a traditional 4-3 defense, Williams would almost certainly be used a defensive tackle on the interior of the line. However, in a 3-4 defense, like the one the Giants often used, he is best as a defensive end. The NFL’s own site listed him as a defensive end during the draft, though positions obviously change over the years.

More specifically, Williams is mostly thought as a 3-technique defensive lineman, one that lines up between the offensive guard and tackle. In the 4-3, that might be called a defensive tackle, and it might be an end in the 3-4.

Since the Giants used a 3-4 defense last year and figure to use it next year as well, Williams might be best viewed as a defensive end.

Clearly, the difference between defensive tackles and defensive ends is messy for players like Williams. You can’t blame the Giants for wanting to pay him Williams a defensive tackle when he usually fills the duties of an interior lineman, but you also can’t blame Williams for wanting the money of the position he is more likely to technically play.

This isn’t the first time a player has objected to his positional designation under the franchise tag, and it definitely won’t be the last.

