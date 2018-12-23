Leonard Williams ejected, Packers cut deficit to 21-17 before halftime

The Packers have found some positives after a slow start to Sunday’s road game against the Jets and they won’t have to worry about Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams thwarting any of their further efforts.

Williams was ejected for throwing a punch at Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga with less than two minutes to go in the half. The scrap came at the end of a play that saw the Packers move into the red zone and Jamaal Williams ran for a seven-yard touchdown on the next play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That score made it a 21-14 Jets lead and they added a Mason Crosby field goal in the final seconds to make it 21-17 at the break, which is a step in the right direction for Green Bay after they fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter. The first touchdown catch of wide receiver Jake Kumerow‘s career got them on the board, but the Jets opened the lead back up with Pro Bowler Andre Roberts took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

It’s the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Jets since 2012 and it came after a pair of impressive touchdown drives by the Jets offense. They also drove the ball well to open the game, but Jason Myers, another Pro Bowler, missed a 45-yard field goal.

That was about the only thing that went right for the Packers in the first 20 minutes of the game, but the close of the half gives some hope that they could rally for a win.