Leonard Williams’ deal with Giants doesn’t impact Jets’ draft compensation

Sam Neumann
1 min read
Leonard Williams is re-signing with the Giants, but the Jets won’t get more than a fifth-round pick from their housemates after trading Williams to Big Blue two seasons ago.

On Tuesday, Williams reached an agreement with the Giants on a three-year, $63 million deal, including $45 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Giants franchise-tagged Williams for the second consecutive offseason but were able to work out a deal with the 26-year-old pass-rusher.

Had the Giants re-signed Williams last year, the Jets’ fifth-round pick in the trade would have become a fourth-rounder. That didn’t happen, though, and so Gang Green is stuck with a fifth-rounder from the Giants.

Gang Green now has Ashtyn Davis, selected with the third-round pick acquired for Williams, and the 155th pick in this April’s draft.

The Giants, meanwhile, are hoping they have a star pass-rusher leading their defense after Williams broke out for 11.5 sacks last year.

