Leonard Williams on boos from Giants fans: 'They do bother me, honestly'

Leonard Williams in blue and white scrimmage

It wasn't quite like Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez's response to getting booed (they literally said they were booing the fans), but Leonard Williams made it known that he does not like being booed by his own crowd.

Surely, it's not fun, but Williams was critical of the fans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday during the Giants' 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"They do bother me, honestly," Williams said after the game. "Obviously, we're in our own home stadium, I don't want to be hearing boos from our own fans. I understand that they have a right to be upset, as well, because they're coming to see us put good football on the field. We haven't been winning today, but at the same time, I don't know. I don't like that."

At one point in the game, Williams looked like he was waving off fans as they booed and headed for the exits.



"I don't think anyone deserves to be put down no matter who you are. I'm not gonna go to a salesman and tell him that he's not a good person or boo this person because he's not doing his job or something like that."



The Giants' largest deficit was 35 points, as they trailed 38-3 in the fourth quarter - Daniel Jones turned the ball over four times in the loss, and the defense was as bad as they've been all year, still without a serious pass rush, and a disappointingly embarrassing secondary.

The Giants will be home next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.