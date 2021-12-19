Leonard Williams active Sunday against Cowboys

Leonard Williams Giants blue jersey on sidelines helmet up and face visible

Leonard Williams is active against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Williams suffered a triceps injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and sources had told SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano that they didn't believe the injury would be season-ending.

But it's even better news that he won't miss the game.



It's unknown if Williams will be on a pitch count, but Williams will continue his streak of not missing a game due to injury.

Williams has 5.5 sacks this season after a career-high 11.5 last year, which led to a hefty three-year, $63 million extension with Big Blue, with $45 million guaranteed.

His 62 tackles, though, are six shy of a career-high set back in 2016 with the Jets. He also has 10 quarterbacks hits in 13 games.

The Giants are without Daniel Jones for a third straight game, as he still has a neck injury. The Giants also have eight players inactive due to COVID-19, including Kadarius Toney and Adoree' Jackson.