Leonard takes first reps in full pads with first-team defense

Aug. 5—WESTFIELD — Shaquille Leonard burst onto the field Saturday evening inside the Grand Park Events Center roaring with his helmet in one hand and his chest puffed out, ready for a fight.

It was a very good day for the Indianapolis Colts' three-time All-Pro linebacker. For the first time this summer, Leonard was cleared for some full contact.

He took his first snaps in 11-on-11 drills in full pads as his return from back surgery continues to ramp up, and he's beginning to feel a little more like "The Maniac" of old.

"I'm starting to see somebody that resembles the guy that I used to know," Leonard said of watching practice tape during training camp the past two weeks. "Now I'm building more confidence. I'm shooting through gaps, getting in windows, stuff like that. That's what I want to see on film, and that's what I'm happy to see right now."

With Jonathan Taylor's ongoing contract drama and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's development dominating so many headlines, Leonard's comeback has flown a bit under the radar this summer.

He opened training camp on the practice field for the first time since 2020, and the Colts are counting on him to be an integral veteran presence for a young defense.

Leonard said in the spring the hardest part of watching himself on film last season — when he played just 74 snaps before undergoing a second surgery to correct a nerve issue in his back — was not recognizing the player wearing his No. 53 jersey. The burst and energy he became known for during his first four NFL seasons was missing, and Indianapolis suffered without it.

It's still early August — and Leonard has yet to be cleared for full practice without restrictions — but all the checkpoints so far have been positive.

His return to the first-team defensive huddle in full pads was the next step in his progression, and his presence could be felt on the field.

"His energy and his effort and just the leadership he brings to the team — he's a big-time leader for us and excited to have him back out there," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "I know he's excited to be out there, too."

Leonard is a big proponent of the team's "Kicking the Stigma" campaign to normalize speaking about mental health challenges, and he's often an open book when it comes to his emotional state in connection to the game.

Last week, he admitted to feeling nervous before reporting for camp and getting back onto the practice field.

On Saturday, he talked about how big a hurdle getting back to contact was for his progression.

"I would still say fear — just being able to contact for the first time in a long time, not knowing what result was going to come," Leonard said of the build-up to his first full-team work in pads. "It feels good. It feels amazing, and I'm just happy to be out there."

There's still work to be done before the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. But Saturday was another big step forward.

The next steps will be less public, and only Leonard, his teammates and his coaches will be able to judge how well they're coming along.

He mentioned diagnosing formations, reading plays and playing fast as goals ahead for the next month.

"It's more reps," Leonard said. "I think that's what it is now, and just continue to get reps, continue to get better in individual (drills) and just making sure I understand and get back at it."