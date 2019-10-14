Leonard returns to Colts' practice following bye week Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) lines up against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts won the game 19-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has completed his first full practice in nearly three weeks and is expected to play Sunday against Houston.

Leonard missed Indy's previous two games with a concussion and used social media to announce last Wednesday he had been cleared through the concussion protocol. The Colts (3-2) had a bye last weekend.

His return gives the defense a major boost in helping the Colts try to corral Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a battle for the AFC South lead. Leonard posted a league-leading 163 tackles last season as a rookie and is fifth on the team with 18 tackles this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Colts also expect starting safety Clayton Geathers to return from a concussion this weekend.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL