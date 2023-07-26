Leonard makes emotional return on opening day of Colts Camp

Jul. 26—WESTFIELD — Shaquille Leonard roared onto the practice field Wednesday morning at Grand Park Sports Campus and basked in the adulation of two nearly packed grandstands.

After two years filled with training camp absences, surgeries and rehabilitation, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker admits the opening practice of the summer was emotional for him.

"It's been a long journey, man," Leonard said. "It's been a long journey, and you see a lot of bad things. People thought that I was just sitting out just to sit out and not understanding that I was fighting my tail off to get back and being the best version of myself for this team.

"And then to come out here and just hearing the crowd excitement just for me getting back on the field, that was just reassurance that fans are still with me and I'm doing something right. And hopefully I can continue to make them proud."

The three-time All-Pro worked in all facets of practice, from 11-on-11 drills to individual sessions, and took roughly 90% of the available first-team reps.

There will be more boxes to check as training camp progresses. Day 1 was held in helmets and shorts, and the brisk practice was over in 60 minutes.

General manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that Leonard still has not been cleared for full contact and will be eased back into full practice.

But there's no question Wednesday was a positive first step.

"It's awesome to have him back, the energy he brings," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "I know he's been grinding and taking care of his body to get back out there. We're slowly progressing him back in and just really thankful and thrilled for him to be back out there with his teammates."

It was a major step forward for Leonard, who made just three appearances and played a total of 74 snaps last season.

After playing through a painful ankle injury for the entire 2021 season, Leonard underwent surgery to correct the issue. By the spring of 2022, the ankle had not made significant progress and the source of the pain was traced to a nerve issue in his back.

A second surgery to correct that issue sidelined the linebacker for all of training camp. He tried to return for a Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans in October but played just 16 snaps and left with a concussion.

Leonard returned for back-to-back games against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots in late October and early November, but ultimately underwent another surgery and shut down for the remainder of the season.

He believes now he came back too soon and re-injured himself, making the final surgery necessary.

With all that in the rearview mirror, Leonard admits he had some butterflies in his stomach the night before his practice return.

"I care so much about football, and I love what I do," he said. "And football is the only thing in my life that makes it all stop. All the bad things that's going on in my life, all the stress that's going on, when I step between the white lines, that's the only time where all that comes to a pause.

"And, once that was taken away from me, my safe haven spot was gone. So now that I'm back, having a safe haven spot, it's a blessing, and that's why I was so nervous last night because I didn't want to come out and have a repeat. So many things happened last year, and I think that's why I had the nervous energy and just wanted to be eager to come out and show everything I've got."

Despite the ankle pain, Leonard made 16 starts and produced four interceptions, an NFL-high eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his third All-Pro season in 2021.

During his first three professional seasons, the linebacker was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned two first team All-Pro nods and two Pro Bowl berths.

New Indianapolis quarterback Gardner Minshew faced Leonard several times with the Jacksonville Jaguars and fully appreciates the impact "The Maniac" can make on a game.

"A lot of linebackers you feel like you can kind of pick on in coverage or you can assume that they are going to be where they are supposed to be, but he didn't have to," Minshew said. "He can play how he plays, and he gets in the way so much. In the pass game, he's really a difference maker. It's going to be so much fun practicing against him, and that's the best work you can get really."

It was enough Wednesday for Leonard just to be back on the field with his teammates, doing the thing he loves most in the world.

There is plenty of work to get back to the All-Pro standard he's set for himself, but the pain — at least — appears to be behind him.

"It felt good to get back out there," Leonard said. "First time in awhile that I've felt this good. I just want to continue to stack the days and get better each day."