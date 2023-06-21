Is Leonard/George era ending? Rumor Clippers testing Paul George trade waters.

After four years, one trip to the Western Conference Finals and a longer list of injuries to key players than accomplishments, is it time for the Clippers to end the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era?

They seem to be at least considering it, in a surprise report from Marc Stein in his latest Substack newsletter.

League sources tell The Stein Line that the LA Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George’s trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem. Lillard’s Trail Blazers at No. 3 in the draft and the star-searching Houston Rockets at No. 4, sources say, have been identified as potential trade partners if the Clippers decide that they indeed want to shake their roster up dramatically for the final season before the team moves to owner Steve Ballmer’s sparkly new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., for the 2024-25 campaign.

The word out of Los Angeles had been that the Clippers would run it back this season, with Tyronn Lue returning as coach and maybe even Russell Westbrook joining him to play the point (although there have been talks about acquiring Chris Paul of late). However, that year five of the Leonard/George era comes with a serious cost — they have roughly $227 million in projected salary, which has them well beyond the restrictive new second tax apron, with a total salary plus tax bill exceeding $400 million. On top of that, both Leonard and George are eligible for contract extensions this fall off their existing max deals (both can get more than $200 million more).

All of that is without dealing with Westbrook or Chris Paul. And for what? Are the Clippers title contenders? Maybe you can talk yourself into it if everyone is healthy come the playoffs, but Leonard is already dealing with another knee injury (a torn meniscus). After four years of this era where George and Leonard have played just 142 games together, do these Clippers feel like a title threat? Even with a renewed focus on the regular season?

Stein mentions the other key thing the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer must consider: They are a little more than a year away from opening a brand new building. Ballmer hoped to walk into his new building with a title contender, but both George and Leonard have player options for next season. If the Clippers believe Scoot Henderson is going to be a star in the league, and he appears likely to fall to No. 3 in the draft where the star-hunting Trail Blazers sit, is a trade of George for a young star point guard to lead the franchise the right move?

One way or another, the Clippers seem to be contemplating what is next. Maybe that is Henderson growing into his role at the point this season with Leonard and a cast of quality role players, which would include Anfernee Simons in this trade. It’s something to consider.

The Clippers have been one of the best and most aggressive front offices in the NBA — remember, they signed Blake Griffin to a max extension then traded him six months later to officially end the lob city era. Maybe they think it’s time to move on to the next era of Clippers basketball, too.

Or, maybe they run it back, because the assembled team is a threat if healthy. But the Clippers appear to be considering a very different future.

