Leonard Fournette's best plays from 137-yard game Week 1
Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette's best plays from his 137-yard game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Everything that went wrong for the Packers during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings in Week 1.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes eventually will be one of the all-time greats. He’s already matching some of their accomplishments, only one game into his fifth full season as a starter. On Sunday at Arizona, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes. It was the sixth game of his career with five touchdown passes. According to the NFL, [more]
The second-year quarterback had serious highlight material in the team's upset victory.
Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey didn't see his usual workload on Sunday. But when he was on the field, he made a noticeable difference.
The Cowboys talked the good talk, but when the game came around their offense walked... the plank. | From @KDDrummondNFL
It wasn't pretty, but the Buccaneers are 1-0.
The Bears knew who Trey Lance was and how to beat him Sunday. Their assessment was correct and the H.I.T.S principle did the rest.
The Cowboys' medical staff told Prescott that he suffered a clean break, the QB said in a postgame news conference. A timeframe for his return is unclear. He said he expects to have surgery Monday.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up [more]
Tracy Walker then swung at a pair of Eagles players during an altercation after the play, which led to his ejection.
The Commanders took an "L" before Sunday's game even started.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in AP Top 25 poll and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.
Football is back, which means NFL cheerleaders are bound to make an appearance on your TV screen this fall. Here's how much money they make a year.
The Packers offense didn't do much in the season opener.
Critics of #USC and Lincoln Riley weren't willing to admit one central truth about the 2022 Trojans, but Kirk Herbstreit got to the heart of the matter on Saturday.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
Trey Lance experienced ups and downs in his first game as the 49ers' starting quarterback Sunday in Chicago.
Several NFL coaches made decisions on Sunday that they'd like back. Here are the worst examples of strategic malfeasance in Week 1 of the NFL season.
The Titans were the most popular pick in Yahoo Sports survivor pools on Sunday.