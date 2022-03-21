Leonard Fournette visiting Patriots

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette will be in New England today.

Fournette is visiting the Patriots, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots like the running backs they have in Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White and Ty Montgomery, so it seems unlikely that they’d offer Fournette a big contract. But Fournette may be starting to think a big contract won’t be coming his way from any team.

Fournette has played three seasons in Jacksonville and two in Tampa Bay. Last year Fournette had 180 carries for 812 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 69 catches for 454 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

