Leonard Fournette tried to throw a pass to Tom Brady, and it was an epic fail

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were driving down the field at will Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, and looked poised to pad their two-score lead.

For some reason, they decided that was the right time to get a little too cute with their play-calling.

Running back Leonard Fournette took the snap at quarterback, and tried to throw a pass to quarterback Tom Brady, who was lined up at wide receiver.

It went about as well as you might expect.

Brady slipped and fell down, the pass was intercepted by Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, and Brady was penalized for tripping Woolen to make the tackle:

Instead of having a potential three-score lead, the Bucs just handed momentum back to the Seahawks for absolutely no reason.

Hopefully, this won’t send this game into a tailspin for Tampa Bay.

