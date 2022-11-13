The Buccaneers have just found a trick play that they need to remove from the playbook immediately.

In one of the worst plays you’ll ever see in an NFL game, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a pass to quarterback Tom Brady. Yes, Fournette threw to Brady.

Did Brady catch it? He did not. Instead, Brady slipped and fell, and the pass was intercepted by Seattle’s Tariq Woolen.

To top it all off, Brady stuck his leg out to try to tackle Woolen, and he was flagged for tripping on the play.

The Bucs’ offense and defense have both been playing well all game, and it makes no sense that Tampa Bay felt it needed to run a play like that. But at least it was funny.

Leonard Fournette throws interception intended for Tom Brady on awful trick play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk