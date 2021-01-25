Leonard Fournette thankful for journey after “humbling year”

Running back Leonard Fournette came close to making the Super Bowl during his rookie season, but the Jaguars blew a lead to Tom Brady‘s Patriots and things went downhill fast in Jacksonville.

Fournette only played eight games in 2018 and one of the games he missed was the result of a suspension for fighting. He was also criticized by former team executive Tom Coughlin and then got arrested during the 2019 offseason. Fournette’s production rebounded that season, but the Jaguars were still bad and Fournette wound up getting cut before the start of this season.

He signed on with the Buccaneers and took on a complementary role next to Ronald Jones for most of the season. Jones’ quad injury opened the door for Fournette in the postseason and he’s responded with 48 carries for 211 yards, 14 catches for 102 yards, and three touchdowns.

After Sunday’s win in the NFC Championship Game, Fournette said it has been a “humbling year” before adding that he’s grateful for the twists and turns.

“I’m just thankful for my journey,” Fournette said, via SI.com. “Hopefully, whatever was out there on my name, hopefully has changed, you know what I mean? Because I’m not the asshole that they say I was, or things like that. I just love football and I love winning.”

Fournette’s journey could take him elsewhere when the season is done, but he’ll have a chance to pick up a Super Bowl ring to take with him wherever the road should take him next.

