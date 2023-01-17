Leonard Fournette sports “Playoff Lenny” hoodie

During the Buccaneers‘ 2020 Super Bowl run, former LSU running back Leonard Fournette earned the nickname “Playoff Lenny.”

It stuck, and as he prepared for his third playoff run with the team, he rocked a hoodie sporting the nickname.

Fournette, who turns 28 on Wednesday, has had some big playoff performances — most notably, racking up 135 total yards and a touchdown in Tampa’s Super Bowl win.

That success was not replicated on Monday night, with only 17 total yards in an offense that struggled to get anything going.

Fournette’s future is unclear. The running back has a lot of wear on his tracks and just one year remaining on his contract with Tampa Bay. Running backs age out of the league faster than most positions and Fournette is only a couple of years away from 30.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire