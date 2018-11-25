Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson ejected, try to continue fight in tunnel afterward

New Era Field, home of the Buffalo Bills, is unusual in that it has one tunnel headed to both locker rooms.

Turns out that wasn’t a great design idea, after the Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars had a brawl on the field.

After a crazy play in which Donte Moncrief appeared to catch a touchdown (it was reversed on replay review because he was down at the 1-yard line), and Bills cornerback Levi Wallace and Moncrief refused to let go of the ball on the simultaneous reception, there was a fight.

Bills outside linebacker Shaq Lawson and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette threw punches at each other, which is an easy ejection. Then they were led to the same tunnel.

Fight continues into the tunnel

Lawson was led off the Bills’ sideline to the tunnel and Fournette was led to the tunnel at the same time. Lawson and Fournette were shouting at each other as they got near each other, still heated from the exchange of punches.

With team personnel around each player they had to be separated as they went up the tunnel. Presumably there had to be security between the two locker rooms to make sure nobody went and confronted the other in the locker room.

Usually the NFL treats ejections as suspensions, and it’s rare that an extra suspension is added on after a player is ejected. The NFL will certainly look at this case, including the words exchanged up the tunnel.

Jaguars didn’t score after weird play

The play itself was overturned. There was the humorous scene of Moncrief and Wallace both refusing to let go of the ball for what seemed like a couple minutes as the two teams brawled around them on the ground.

Then the Jaguars had a touchdown taken off the board, though Moncrief was given credit for the catch. Without Fournette the Jaguars couldn’t punch in the touchdown, a penalty took a touchdown off the board, then the Jaguars missed a short field goal.

Story Continues

Too bad the Jaguars haven’t shown more fight on the field as Fournette did throwing punches at Lawson or jawing at him in the tunnel afterward.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Bills. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts