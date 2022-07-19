Leonard Fournette: See y’all September 11

A report this week indicated that Buccaneers coaches aren’t happy with running back Leonard Fournette‘s conditioning heading into the 2022 season.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Bucs coaches were unhappy that Fournette “was about a donut shy of 260” pounds when he reported to mandatory minicamp earlier this year. Fournette did not take part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason work.

Fournette appeared to respond to that report and those who have been throwing barbs his way on social media in a tweet of his own on Tuesday.

“They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them . . . See y’all September 11,” Fournette wrote.

That’s the date of the first Buccaneers game of the season, but open practices in training camp will provide plenty of opportunities to see if Fournette looks overweight or in need of extra rest because he isn’t in the kind of shape he needs to be to play an NFL game. If either is the case, his fitness and its impact on his role will be a major talking point in Tampa.

