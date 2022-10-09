Leonard Fournette scores another touchdown as Bucs lead 21-0

The Bucs are rolling now, up 21-0 on the Falcons.

Tampa Bay reached the end zone on its first possession of the second half, going 74 yards in 11 plays as Leonard Fournette scored his second touchdown of the day.

The Bucs challenged the previous play, a 40-yard reception from Tom Brady to Mike Evans to the Atlanta 1-yard line. They thought Evans reached out the ball to cross over the pylon before he was out of bounds, but the on-field call stood.

Fournette scored on the next play, on a 1-yard pass from Brady. The Bucs converted the 2-point conversion on a Brady pass to ex-Falcon Russell Gage.

Brady has 325 yards passing, his 40th game over 300 yards passing after turning 40, and he is 30-of-41 with a touchdown pass.

Fournette also has a 1-yard touchdown run, and he has 16 touches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

