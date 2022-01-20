The Buccaneers held a walkthrough Wednesday, but they’re back on the field for a full practice session on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen are two of the players who are taking part in the workout. Fournette was not activated from injured reserve for last Sunday’s win over the Eagles as he works his way back from a hamstring injury while Jensen was listed as out of practice Wednesday due to the ankle injury he picked up in the Wild Card round.

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs also hurt his ankle in that game and he did not get on the field Thursday. Josh Wells replaced him and is practicing despite a quad injury.

Wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), running back Ronald Jones (ankle), and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) were all working with trainers after missing last Sunday’s win.

Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen practicing for Bucs Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk