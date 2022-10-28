Leonard Fournette runs for a touchdown on Bucs’ first drive

The Ravens had two possessions before the Bucs had their first, but Tampa Bay leads 7-3.

Baltimore picked up only one first down on its first possession after taking the opening kickoff. Jordan Stout punted to the Tampa Bay 11, where Dee Delany ran into teammate Jaelon Darden as Darden was fielding the punt. The ball bounced off Delaney, and Kevon Seymour recovered for the Ravens at the Tampa Bay 6.

The Bucs defense, though, stymied the Ravens, who gained only 2 yards and settled for a 22-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Baltimore now is 14-of-25 in the red zone.

Tampa Bay marched down the field behind Fournette, who five carries for 17 yards in the eight-play drive. Chris Godwin had a 44-yard reception.

Fournette cashed in on a 1-yard run for a touchdown in a jumbo formation with Josh Wells as the extra blocker. It came two plays after Marcus Peters was called for holding Mike Evans in the end zone.

Brady is 2-for-3 for 53 yards.

