Bucs running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. It was his first full practice since Nov. 11.

Fournette was limited in all three practices last week and inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Bucs practiced without tight end Cameron Brate (illness), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee).

Receiver Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) were limited.

The Bucs play the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Leonard Fournette returns to a full practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk