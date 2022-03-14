Leonard Fournette removes apparent farewell-to-Tampa post from Instagram

The sudden and unexpected return of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay apparently will be causing other players to suddenly and unexpectedly return to Tampa Bay.

On Sunday night, center Ryan Jensen re-signed with the Bucs, on the eve of his ability to officially shop himself to other teams. Also, and as noted by JoeBucsFan.com, running back Leonard Fournette removed from his Instagram page a post that seemed to bid farewell to the Buccaneers.

“They could never say I didn’t give it my all every time I suited up, didn’t really have time to reflect on the season but I’m thankful appreciate my teammates, coaches, family, fans for everything,” Fournette posted.

Before Sunday, PointsBet had Fournette as a +200 favorite to return to the Buccaneers, with the Texans and Falcons both at +300, the Cardinals at +350, and the Bills at +600. This news quite likely will move those odds even farther in Tampa Bay’s direction.

Fournette joined the Buccaneers in 2020, after being released by the Jaguars. He has become a key piece of the offense, a trusted target in the Tom Brady passing game. If he stays, it becomes more likely that running back Ronald Jones — a second-round pick in 2018 — goes.

