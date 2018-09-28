Leonard Fournette questionable to return to Jags lineup this weekend

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and his status for this weekend will remain up in the air until Sunday.

Fournette has been listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Jets in Jacksonville. Fournette was also listed as questionable last week before the team decided to keep him on the bench.

Fournette was limited in practice all three days last week and that has been the case again this week. T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant and Brandon Wilds have filled in for Fournette.

Right guard A.J. Cann is also listed as questionable. He’s been dealing with a triceps injury and cornerback D.J. Hayden has been ruled out with a toe injury.