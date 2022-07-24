Leonard Fournette pokes fun at reported weight gain on Twitter

Leonard Fournette enters what could be a pivotal season in his career. After playing a minor role in his first season with the Buccaneers, the veteran running back became the primary starter last season and had his most productive season since leaving Jacksonville.

The Bucs invested in Fournette this offseason, giving him a three-year, $21 million extension. That’s why when Fournette showed up at Bucs camp reportedly having gained about 30 pounds, it was a bit concerning. The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud discussed Fournette’s weight on his podcast “Sports Day Tampa Bay.”

“The last time we saw Leonard Fournette he was about a donut shy of 260,” Stroud said. “He certainly didn’t look like a guy who could play every down.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement — when he didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260. And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

When the story about his weight began to circulate, Fournette responded with this tweet.

They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 19, 2022

However, Fournette took a more lighthearted approach on Twitter a few days later when he posted this on Saturday night.

Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off pic.twitter.com/lTEZgv4ql5 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2022

Fournette seems to be taking the discourse in stride, but it is a bit of a concern for Tampa Bay if he isn’t in the best of shape. The team will hope that it doesn’t impact him too much as it prepares for the 2022 season.

