Leonard Fournette is now available but Washington Football shouldn't be looking

The Jaguars made a surprising cut of running back Leonard Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and the centerpiece of the Jacksonville offense last season.

In 2019, Fournette rushed for 1,152 yards with three touchdowns and an additional 500 yards receiving. He was productive though not particularly explosive while playing for a pretty bad Jags team.

His availability will spark interest around the league, but it shouldn't spark interest in Washington.

The Washington Football Team already has a stocked running back group. Adrian Peterson can produce at a similar level to Fournette, and both players averaged 4.3 yards-per-carry last season. In the last two years, however, Peterson has averaged 4.25 YPC compared to Fournette's 3.8.

Fournette is a volume rusher that grinds down defenses. Peterson already occupies that role in Washington, and with the emergence of J.D. McKissic and rookie Antonio Gibson, WFT head coach Ron Rivera doesn't need to add another back.

In fact, Washington already needs to figure out their own plan for what to do with Peyton Barber and Bryce Love. Barber's numbers are pedestrian but the coaching staff seems to like him, and Love is working back from a major injury.

There are lots of positions Washington needs to scour the waiver wire. Offensive tackle and tight end will be among the biggest positions to watch if a quality veteran gets cut elsewhere.

Running back is not the spot Washington is looking to add. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system seems to have a lot of two-back sets and a ton of motion out of the backfield. That's not where Fournette shines.

It's just not a fit, at least not with Peterson on the roster. And Peterson is well-liked by Rivera, ownership and fans.

