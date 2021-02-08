Leonard Fournette: In the long run, Playoff Lenny came alive

The 2020 season started with embarrassment for Leonard Fournette, but the running back got the last laugh.

Fournette was cut by the Jags before the stat of the regular season, but wound up going to the Super Bowl after signing with the Buccaneers. The Jags had a 1-15 season and finished with the worst record in the NFL.

Fournette ran 97 times for 367 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, but ran 48 times for 211 yards in the postseason before going off for 16 carries for 89 yards, four catches for 46 yards, and one receiving touchdown in the Super Bowl.

“In the long run, Playoff Lenny came alive,” Fournette said in his postgame press conference.

Fournette’s future isn’t as bright as it was when he came into the league as a top pick in the first round of the 2017 draft, but he heads into free agency on a high not after the Super Bowl LV win.

