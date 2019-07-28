Leonard Fournette: Last year woke a lot of guys up

The Jaguars were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season as they followed up a trip to the AFC Championship Game by losing 10 of their final 12 games en route to a 5-11 season in 2018.

Changes were made in the offseason, including the change at quarterback that brought Nick Foles in to replace Blake Bortles in the starting lineup. According to running back Leonard Fournette, there are changes for the players who return from last seaon’s roster as well.

Fournette dealt with injuries, served a one-game suspension and averaged 3.3 yards per carry during a season that fell short of expectations for a player drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft. There were similar stories up and down the roster and Fournette said he’s seen a more committed group in camp this summer.

“I think we appreciate last season overall,” Fournette said, via ESPN.com. “I feel like a lot of things, individually, we all could have done to get ourselves in better shape confidence-wise coming off a great season in 2017. I think last year kind of humbled a lot of us in some ways. . . . You see in the way guys practice. Some guys who kind of [had a] lack of effort, they’re not showing it this year. So I think last season kind of woke a lot of guys up.”

Fournette and the other Jaguars looking for a reprieve from last year will get their chances. Anything less than a total rebound should lead to more sweeping changes in Jacksonville in time for the 2020 campaign.