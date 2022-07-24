Leonard Fournette’s hilarious response to criticism over his weight

It’s been six weeks since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ mandatory minicamp, when running back Leonard Fournette apparently frustrated his coaches by showing up a bit heavier than expected, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

After signing a new three-year deal to return as the lead back in Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense, Fournette skipped voluntary OTAs before attending the minicamp with the rest of his teammates.

Fournette has been hard at work in the weeks since, getting back into football shape, but he hasn’t lost his sense of humor, poking fun at the criticism with this Twitter post Saturday night:

Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off pic.twitter.com/lTEZgv4ql5 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2022

This round goes to Lombardi Lenny.

