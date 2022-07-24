Leonard Fournette’s hilarious response to criticism over his weight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leonard Fournette
    Leonard Fournette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s been six weeks since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ mandatory minicamp, when running back Leonard Fournette apparently frustrated his coaches by showing up a bit heavier than expected, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

After signing a new three-year deal to return as the lead back in Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense, Fournette skipped voluntary OTAs before attending the minicamp with the rest of his teammates.

Fournette has been hard at work in the weeks since, getting back into football shape, but he hasn’t lost his sense of humor, poking fun at the criticism with this Twitter post Saturday night:

This round goes to Lombardi Lenny.

List

Every NFL team's most overrated player heading into 2022

Recommended Stories