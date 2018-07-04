Leonard Fournette helps LSU senior cover college tuition



Leonard Fournette is coming off a 1,040-yard, nine-touchdown rookie season with Jacksonville, but he certainly hasn’t forgotten about the people back at his alma mater, LSU. On Tuesday, the star running back offered to help cover the tuition of LSU fifth-year senior Jhane Lowsoo.

Looka my dawg dm me yo number I’ll pay the rest for you …….. https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018





Lowsoo has two jobs and created a GoFundMe

On her GoFundMe page, Lowsoo said that she works two jobs, which helps cover about $5,000 worth of college tuition. But as a fifth-year senior, she no longer receives aid from TOPS, a Louisiana program that provides scholarships for those attending public colleges or universities in the state.

I am raising money to fund my senior year of college. I will be a 5th year senior at LSU, meaning that I will no longer receive TOPS (due to TOPS being a 4 year college program) I have tried to apply for several loans but have gotten turned down for every single one. This means that I will have to pay for my tuition out of pocket. I am really in need and would appreciate any donation that is given. $1, $5…. anything helps! I’ve worked too hard & I’ve come to far to stop now! Thank you to everyone in advance!

Fournette will be sending several thousand dollars Lowsoo’s way

Lowsoo had raised about $1,000 of her $5,000 goal when Fournette stepped in, and the donations have continued: As of early Wednesday morning, Lowsoo had raised nearly $2,000.

It’s a really nice gesture from Fournette, not only to pay the money but also to dedicate a tweet to it, which certainly helped raise awareness of the campaign. The 23-year-old running back starred for the Tigers from 2014-16, rushing for over 3,800 yards and scoring 41 total touchdowns in Baton Rouge.

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dwight Howard reportedly headed to the Washington Wizards

• Ex-OSU wrestlers accuse Ohio congressman of knowing of sexual abuse

• Japanese team leaves World Cup dressing room spotless even after loss

• Chargers OT says NFL needs guaranteed contracts

