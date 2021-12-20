Leonard Fournette out with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay won’t have another key offensive player for the rest of Sunday’s game.

The Buccaneers announced early in the third quarter that running back Leonard Fournette is out with a hamstring injury.

Fournette took a carry for 8 yards with 10:42 in the third quarter and exited the contest. He had nine carries for 34 yards and seven catches for 33 yards in the game.

Receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) were ruled out with their respective injuries at the start of the second half.

The Buccaneers are down 6-0 but haven’t had many chances to score. On fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 36, quarterback Tom Brady failed to connect with tight end Rob Gronkowski on a deep pass down the right sideline — giving New Orleans the ball back with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

