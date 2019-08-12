Leonard Fournette got “the bad people out of my life” after 2018 season

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette had a rough 2018 season that left him with a lot to prove in his third year with the team.

Fournette discussed the changes he made to be in position to boost faith in his ability to help the Jaguars during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Fournette has lost weight and says he feels light on his feet, but turned away from the field when asked about the biggest changes he made this offseason.

“I just tried to focus on my personal life,” Fournette said. “Getting the bad people out of my life, focusing on myself so I won’t have to worry about no problems coming into the season or even coming into camp. I know football is going to take care of itself if I put mind into it and work hard every day. It’s really the personal things, just trying to be in a better place.”

If a cleaner off-field life leads to better results on the field, Fournette and the Jaguars should both find themselves in a better place than they were in 2018.