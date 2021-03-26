Leonard Fournette back to Bucs

The Buccaneers now have almost the whole band back together for an attempt at a return to the Super Bowl.

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is the latest to confirm that he’ll be back in Tampa Bay for the 2021 season/

“I am re-signing with the Bucs,” Fournette told Josina Anderson.

Fournette arrived in Tampa Bay after the Jaguars cut him just before the start of last season. He had an up-and-down year, with career-lows in carries (97) and yards (367). But he played a significant role in the Bucs’ run to the Super Bowl, starting all four postseason games and totaling 300 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards in the postseason.

The Bucs have now re-signed virtually every significant player from last year’s championship team. Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only noteworthy player on the 2020 roster who is not yet under contract for 2021.

