Leonard Fournette apologizes to fantasy managers for poor start: 'Touchdowns coming soon'

If you drafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette in the second round of your fantasy draft, he's sorry about that. Fournette apologized to his fantasy managers Monday, promising touchdowns are coming soon.

Fournette, who was selected 21.2 overall in Yahoo! fantasy leagues, told his managers things would get better in a tweet.

To my fantasy owners I’m sorry Touchdowns coming soon!!!!!!! — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) September 19, 2022

Fournette hasn't scored during the 2022 regular season, but he hasn't been bad either. Fournette ran for 127 yards in the team's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He added 65 rushing yards in Week 2. He's scored 23.1 fantasy points on the season in .5 PPR formats and ranks 15th at running back heading into the two Monday night games.

It could be a lot worse. Fournette is still getting consistent looks and plays in a solid offense. The scoring will come and Fournette's value will inch closer to his draft position. Considering how much of a minefield the running back position has been in the early going — hello Dameon Pierce and Travis Etienne — ranking 15th isn't a bad thing right now.

But hey, it's always nice to know your fantasy player is looking out for your best interests. Fournette is far from the only NFL player to recognize fantasy football managers. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler appears on our fantasy football podcast every week.

Better days should be ahead for Fournette. With all of the Buccaneers' receivers banged up, and Mike Evans suspended, Fournette could be relied upon to take on an even bigger offensive load when the team plays the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.