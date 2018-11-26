Leonard Fournette apologizes for fight and ejection, takes blame for Jaguars loss

In many ways, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette getting himself ejected for fighting sums up his team’s rotten season.

It’s a poorly coached, undisciplined team. They’re maybe the biggest disappointment in the NFL at 3-8. Here was Fournette, deciding it was more important to trade blows with Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson than win the game. When the touchdown on the play that sparked the brawl was overturned, the Jaguars had the ball on the 1-yard line but Fournette was headed back to the locker room. Jacksonville didn’t score a touchdown from the 1-yard line and missed a field goal, then lost to the Bills. The Jaguars will be happy if Fournette doesn’t get suspended for their next game, not that it matters in this lost Jacksonville season.

Fournette did own up to his actions, apologizing on Instagram.

Leonard Fournette takes blame for the loss

Fournette said the “loss is on me,” and he’s not necessarily wrong.





Here was Fournette’s message: “Would like to apologize to my team, fans, and kids at home who look up to me, things got heated in a very important game emotions got the best of me again I apologize and this loss is on me thank you”

Fournette also apologized in the locker room after the game and reiterated he felt responsible for the loss.

Things happen in the heat of an NFL game, but Fournette needed to keep his cool. The Jaguars offense fell apart without him. Then on Monday, after a bad loss, the Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Fournette having a disappointing season

What makes Fournette’s ejection even more disappointing is that he already missed enough time for injury reasons.

A hamstring injury cost Fournette five full games, and he had to leave early in two other games. He has just 90 carries for 314 yards all season. He did play well on Sunday, scoring two touchdowns, but then was ejected in the third quarter.

The Jaguars and Fournette will be happy when this whole season is over.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) apologized for getting ejected from Sunday’s game. (AP)

