Leonard Fournette acknowledges reports about his weight in hilarious Twitter post

With NFL training camps starting to open around the league, players are headed back to work. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette posted a picture on Twitter about returning to camp, acknowledging reports about his weight:

Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off pic.twitter.com/lTEZgv4ql5 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2022

In recent days, reports surfaced about Fournette’s weight climbing up to 260 pounds. Fournette’s trainer initially downplayed the story, but then acknowledged that the running back was losing weight by sitting in a sauna, every day.

That story touched off even more reports about the dangers of such an approach, and potential dehydration for an NFL athlete as the rigors of training camp loomed.

Ultimately, Fournette himself did his best to tamp down the story with a bit of humor. Sometimes, a little self-deprecation goes a long way.