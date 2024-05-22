Leonard Floyd on why he wanted to sign with the 49ers: "They play grown man football"

When he signed with the 49ers in March, Leonard Floyd was joining his fourth NFL team — and a team he has long respected from afar.

Floyd said on KNBR that the 49ers were always a team that made their presence felt by the way they played.

“It was the team, always, from the outside looking in, I knew that the 49ers were one of those teams who always came out and played hard, every single player came out and played their hardest," Floyd said. "They play grown man football. You got to wake up early, eat your breakfast early when you the 49ers because it’s going to be a physical game. So seeing that from the outside made me want to be a part of that. Seeing them get close these past few years, I wanted to come in and help us get over the hump.”

In his three seasons with the Rams, Floyd played against the 49ers seven times, including once in the playoffs, and he said he's now eager to join the 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan as they renew their rivalry against the Rams and Sean McVay.

"I'm looking forward to going against my old coach with my new coach," Floyd said.