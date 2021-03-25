Leonard Floyd wanted to stay with Donald and Ramsey, motivated to win a ring

Leonard Floyd bet on himself with a one-year deal last offseason, joining the Rams after four seasons with the Bears. It proved to be a good bet because he enjoyed a career-best season, leading to a new four-year contract worth $64 million with the Rams this offseason.

He was a priority for the Rams and they weren’t going to let him get away in free agency. Floyd was also motivated to return to Los Angeles where he found an abundance of success with his new team.

On Thursday, he spoke to the media for the first time since signing his extension, sharing why he wanted to stay with the Rams in 2021. He mentioned Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey as reasons for sticking in L.A., saying he’s determined to win a ring.

OLB Leonard Floyd on why he wanted to return to the Rams: "I wanted to play with AD and Jalen Ramsey. I wanted to run it back. We were the best defense in the league last year." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 25, 2021

Last Leonard Floyd quote I'll share before working on my story: "My driving motivation is to get the ring, especially after last year. I felt like we could have got the ring just on defense alone. I feel like if I come back in with that mindset, we can do some big things in L.A." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) March 25, 2021

Brandon Staley is no longer with the Rams after being hired as the Chargers’ head coach. However, Sean McVay is still in Los Angeles and he played a role in Floyd’s return.

Floyd said he loves playing for McVay and was itching to play throughout the week, in part because of the meetings McVay had leading up to Sundays.