The Rams surprised some when they re-signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a four-year, $64 million deal at the start of free agency.

Floyd didn’t want to go anywhere else after posting his best season in Los Angeles in 2020 while on a one-year contract. He recorded 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits last season — all career highs.

But there are two teammates Floyd singled out as being part of his strong desire to stay.

“I wanted to play with ‘AD’ [Aaron Donald] and Jalen Ramsey,” Floyd said Thursday, via Stu Jackson of the Rams’ website. “I wanted to run it back. We were the best defense in the league last year.”

The Rams finished atop the league in both points allowed and yards allowed in 2020, which in some ways made the club’s exit in the divisional round of the playoffs disappointing. Count Floyd as one Ram who’s working to make it further in 2021.

“My driving motivation is to get the ring, especially after last year,” Floyd said. “I felt like we could have got the ring just on defense alone. I feel like if I come back in with that mindset, we can do some big things in L.A.”

In 70 career games, Floyd has 29.0 career sacks with 37 tackles for loss and 63 quarterback hits. With Matthew Stafford now on the squad, the Rams have a chance to pair what was a strong defense with a more explosive offense in the upcoming season.

Leonard Floyd: I wanted to keep playing with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey originally appeared on Pro Football Talk