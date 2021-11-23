Leonard Floyd suffered concussion in Week 10 but is expected to play vs. Packers

The Rams were off in Week 11 for their bye and the timing of it was ideal – not only because they lost back-to-back games but also for the sake of players recovering from injuries. Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Leonard Floyd suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the 49ers but because he’s had extra time to recover, he’s still expected to play against the Packers on Sunday.

Given the timing of the concussion, it’s unlikely Floyd would’ve been able to play if the Rams had a game in Week 11. McVay said he’s “feeling good” and asymptomatic, which is a great sign for the veteran pass rusher.

His status will be monitored throughout the week as game day approaches, but expect the Rams to be extra cautious with their top edge rusher. They need him healthy for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

This season, Floyd has a team-high 7.5 sacks to go along with 12 QB hits.

McVay also shared an update on Dont’e Deayon, who was held out of action in Week 10 due to a hamstring injury. McVay said the cornerback is progressing well, indicating that he could return this weekend against Green Bay.