Leonard Floyd shares cryptic tweet amid uncertain future in LA

There could be a lot of changes on the horizon for the Los Angeles Rams. The team already made one surprising move by parting ways with Bobby Wagner, and now Leonard Floyd’s future in L.A. could be up in the air.

Floyd, who carries a cap charge of $22 million in 2023, is viewed as a potential cut candidate this offseason. The Rams would only save $3 million if he’s released before June 1, but if he’s designated a post-June 1 cut, they’d get $15.5 million in cap savings this year.

Floyd doesn’t tweet often, but he sent a message on Twitter Friday morning that could suggest his time with the Rams is nearing its end. He tweeted that he knows what he brings to a team, a simple but telling statement to make.

I know what I bring to a club all ima say — L8F4➰➰ (@Leonard90Flo) February 24, 2023

Floyd has two years left on his contract and has been an important piece of the defense over the last three seasons, playing through injury at times, too. He’s had between nine and 10.5 sacks in each of the last three years, recording 59 QB hits and 28 tackles for a loss – both of which were more than he had in four seasons with the Bears.

The Rams are desperate for pass-rush help, so moving on from Floyd would make it an even bigger need. They also need cap space in order to build a roster capable of getting back to the playoffs.

