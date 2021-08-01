Leonard Floyd says Matthew Stafford is making the Rams’ defense better

The Los Angeles Rams had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season, so it’ll be hard for them to improve upon that finish. However, after losing Troy Hill, John Johnson, Samson Ebukam and Morgan Fox in free agency, they do have some holes to fill.

As the defense looks to improve this season, going up against Matthew Stafford in practice every day makes it easier for Raheem Morris’ unit to get better. Leonard Floyd said on Saturday that Stafford is actually making the Rams’ defense better.

“Yeah, I noticed it,” Floyd said of the offense and defense trading blows in practice. “I think it’s Matthew. He’s a veteran quarterback, so he’s making it a little tougher at practice and that ain’t doing nothing but making us better on defense.”

The Rams defense isn’t an easy one for Stafford to face each day, going up against Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams in practice – and not to mention, Floyd himself. The pass rush can’t get home while Stafford is wearing a red jersey, but the coverage is tight and he can certainly feel the pressure even without getting hit.

With the way he’s ripping the ball, too, it forces defenders to play even tighter coverage on the back end. That’s a good thing for everyone involved.