Here’s what Leonard Floyd said after signing $64M deal with Rams

Former Chicago Bears first-round pick Leonard Floyd cashed-in on a four-year, $64 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason after playing the 2020 campaign on a one-year, prove-it deal following his release from the Bears after four uninspiring seasons as a starter.

In four years with the Bears, Floyd managed just 18.5 sacks in 54 games. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 16 games with the Rams in 2020.

“It just shows if you keep working hard, no matter what, no matter how many plays you make or don’t make, just keep the same work ethic and eventually it’ll happen for you,” Floyd said after signing his new deal Thursday. “That’s basically what I learned over the few years.”

Floyd was one of several first-round busts for GM Ryan Pace. He joins Mitch Trubisky and Kevin White as top-10 picks who didn’t reach second contracts in Chicago.

And while Floyd’s emergence in Los Angeles is kind of like vindication for Pace, Bears fans don’t care. His production didn’t come in Chicago, it didn’t happen for the Bears.

Now that Floyd’s made his money, he has bigger goals, both for himself and the Rams.

“I want to make the All-Pro team and things like that,” he said. “So, more work to be done, more stuff to put in the lab. I’m looking forward to doing it.

“My driving motivation is getting the rings. Especially after last year: I felt like we could have gotten the ring just off of defense alone.”