A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.

McVay said that Floyd will likely be listed as questionable to face Atlanta as a result of the injury.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) will remain out after having surgery this summer. McVay said that he expects left tackle Joe Noteboom (knee) and long snapper Matt Orzech (calf) will be able to play.

Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk