Leonard Floyd has All-Pro aspirations, determined to ‘have better numbers than last year’

Leonard Floyd has never had a better season than the one he put together in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams. He set career-highs in sacks (10.5), tackles (55), tackles for loss (11) and quarterback hits (19), stepping up as a consistent starter at outside linebacker after four middling seasons with the Bears.

But he might just be getting started. Floyd re-signed with the Rams this offseason, inking a four-year deal worth $64 million – a nice reward for his performance last season. He wants to continue to prove he’s one of the top edge defenders in the NFL, aiming to earn an All-Pro selection sometime soon.

“I definitely want to keep adding on to my game,” he said Thursday. “I want to make the All-Pro team and things like that, so more work to be done, more stuff to put in the lab. I’m looking forward to doing it.”

His numbers were impressive last season, considering he almost matched his sack total from the previous three seasons combined, but he wants to rank among the league leaders. While he wouldn’t divulge what he wants his numbers to be next season, he doesn’t want to lag behind the best in the NFL again.

“I want to hang around the top guys in the league,” he said. “So, I want to just be around those guys. I don’t want to ever fall too far behind again. So, I just want to be around the tops of the league.”

Of course, putting up impressive stats won’t come easily. He’ll have to work to get there, not only during the season and in training camp, but also throughout the offseason.

He doesn’t have anything fun or leisurely planned this offseason, and expects to work out and spend time with his kids. He’s determined to improve his stats from last season and vacationing won’t help him get there.

“Nothing really fun, I’m trying to get my numbers up,” he said. “I’m trying to have better numbers than last year. I’ll probably just work out, be at the house and spend time with my kids.”

When the Rams re-signed Floyd, Les Snead lauded him as being more than just an edge rusher. He complimented his game as a run defender, as well as his ability to drop into coverage. Floyd prides himself on being a complete player, not just someone who can rush the passer.

“That’s how I always attack the game. I always wanted to be good at multiple things,” he said. “I work hard at all three of those things – I just want to continue to build on all three areas, try to dominate, be the best in the league in all three of those areas – the run, the pass and the pass rush.”

Floyd proved himself to the Rams last season, and now he’ll have four more years to show he’s a top defender – not just someone who benefits from playing with Aaron Donald.