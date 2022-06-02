Leonard Floyd played through ankle injury all season, had surgery this offseason

Leonard Floyd popped up on the Rams’ injury report a few times last season with an ankle issue, but he didn’t miss a single game. He played all 17 regular-season contests and was on the field for all four playoff games.

What most people didn’t know is just how severe the injury was. Floyd revealed on Wednesday that he had offseason surgery on his right ankle to repair the issue that he played through all year.

“I’m taking my time, coming back from a surgery. I’m looking forward to being back next week, doing a whole lot more,” he said. “I pretty much played the whole season, I had injured it in camp last year. Yeah, I battled through the whole season and got it cleaned up and I’ll be good to go this season.”

Floyd was still very productive for the Rams, recording 9.5 sacks and 18 QB hits. He likely would’ve put up even better numbers if he was fully healthy, which is why he’s looking forward to being back at 100% this season.

There were days last year when he could barely walk after practice.

“It’s a tough injury,” he said. “There was days after practice, I wouldn’t really be able to walk around the house. But you got to sacrifice if you want to win. We probably wouldn’t have gotten the Super Bowl if I didn’t play. So it’s part of the sacrifice and I’m glad I did it.”

Floyd has been a great addition to the Rams defense the last two years, recording 20 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. His 20 sacks and two forced fumbles are more than he had in four seasons with the Bears.