Leonard Floyd named “ideal” free-agent target for Raiders

The Raiders are likely to retool their defensive line again this offseason and free agency is the most likely avenue in which they will do so. However, the team doesn’t have the cap space to reel in any of the big fish, so they might have to go bargain shopping.

One player who could prove to be a value for the Raiders in free agency is Leonard Floyd, who was originally a first-round pick by the Bears in 2016. Floyd has never been a pass-rushing star, but he’s managed to have a productive career.

In a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Floyd was named an ideal free-agent target for the Raiders given his speed off the edge. Here is a snippet of Knox’s thoughts on the potential pairing:

“Pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, meanwhile, rejuvenated his career a bit during a one-year stint with the Rams. After amassing only seven combined sacks in 2018 and 2019, he racked up 10.5 in 2020 to go with 30 quarterback pressures. The Raiders will have to clear some cap room to make a deal, of course, as they’re projected to be more than $14 million over the cap. However, Floyd—who played on a $10 million deal last season—should be relatively cheap compared to defenders like Shaquil Barrett and Leonard Williams.”

The Raiders do have somewhat of a connection to Floyd as defensive line coach Rod Marinelli loved him in the 2016 NFL Draft. In fact, the Cowboys nearly selected him (in a trade down) during that draft when Marinelli was the defensive coordinator. While that never happened, it’s clear that Marinelli has always loved his skillset and could want to coach him now in Las Vegas.

If Floyd is willing to come to the Raiders on a relatively cheap contract, it would make a ton of sense for the team. They need more speed on the edge and Floyd is more proven than players like Arden Key and Carl Nassib. It would be another solid pass rusher the Raiders could add to their defensive line.

Floyd wouldn’t solve the team’s pass-rush woes, but his addition would provide more depth and speed. For those reasons alone, he would be a worthwhile signing for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders do express interest in the former Georgia star this offseason.