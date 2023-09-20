Leonard Floyd, Micah Hyde, Dawson Knox out of Bills practice

The Bills opened their practice week without a couple of defensive starters on the field.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd and safety Micah Hyde were both out of practice on Wednesday. Floyd has an ankle injury and only played 16 snaps against the Raiders last Sunday. Hyde had to be helped off in the fourth quarter of that win and is listed with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (illness) was also out.

One offensive starter joined them on the sideline. Tight end Dawson Knox (back) missed practice and the status of all four will be updated after Thursday's session.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (knee, quad) is the only player listed as limited as the team prepares to face the Commanders.