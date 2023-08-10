Leonard Floyd makes bold claim about Bills’ depth, says he ‘couldn’t really trust’ backups in past

Leonard Floyd clearly didn’t think the Rams’ defensive front was very deep during his three years in Los Angeles. Now a member of the Bills, Floyd isn’t mincing words when it comes to his previous home.

During a press conference this week, Floyd called the Bills’ front seven the best he’s ever been around, and that’s coming from a guy who played with Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack. But what’s most surprising is that he says he “couldn’t really trust” the players behind him on previous teams, which would obviously include the Rams.

“This is the best group I’ve been around, as far as, I can trust the guys when they’re in the game,” Floyd said. “They know football. I’ve been on teams where you couldn’t really trust the guy behind me, and I had to play like the whole game. Being around these guys, I know with the rotation everybody can eat, everybody’s going to eat.”

He didn’t stop there. Floyd also said in the past, “it was all on me,” indicating that he didn’t have much help from teammates at the position. He said he didn’t believe in the players behind him on the depth chart, but that’s not the case with the Bills.

“This is my first time being around a collection of players where we can rotate and everybody is bringing A1 mentality and you can depend on the guys,” Floyd added. “Yeah, this is my first time being around that. My other teams, it was all on me. I didn’t really believe in the player behind me. I like it, though. It keeps you fresh.”

Floyd isn’t the only former Rams player now with the Bills. David Edwards, Taylor Rapp, Travin Howard and Von Miller area all in Buffalo, too. When asked about his former teammates also being in Buffalo, Floyd said how great that aspect is – and then proceeded to point out how hard the Bills work, which is “different” than where he’s been in the past.

“It’s great. It’s different, too. We work hard over here. I can tell this is a big winning culture and I’m glad to be here,” he said.

Floyd sure sounds happy to be with the Bills, who are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year. The Rams are on the opposite end of the spectrum in 2023, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had some great teams in recent years – including a Super Bowl squad in 2021.

