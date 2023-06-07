Leonard Floyd makes Bills practice debut (video)

The Buffalo Bills had a new face at practice during their third week of OTAs.

Leonard Floyd, who signed a one-year deal, in Buffalo, was on the field and in his Bills helmet for the first time.

Check out Floyd’s workout debut in Buffalo via clips shared by local media below:

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

A bit of Bills' new Edge Leonard Floyd's first day with the team, including some education on the defense.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KsPSyj3yOd — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) June 6, 2023

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

New Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd is wearing jersey number 56. pic.twitter.com/ztACcDFeFy — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 6, 2023

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

First look at new #Bills EDGE Leonard Floyd at today’s OTA practice. This defensive line has a chance to be special this season. @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/WbyVXorYsB — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) June 6, 2023

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

Your first look at Leonard Floyd in a Bills uniform. The newly signed pass rusher spent a lot of time working with defensive line coach Eric Washington as you would expect. #Bills #BillsMafia @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZOlzGP5 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) June 6, 2023

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

Bills newest edge rusher Leonard Floyd taking his first set of reps at practice. Him & Von Miller in the near future =😱@WKBW pic.twitter.com/8RJHehuRvT — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) June 6, 2023

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

Here's our first look at Leonard Floyd in a #Bills uniform. pic.twitter.com/h2UHlBpqGI — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) June 6, 2023

Leonard Floyd at Bills practice

A little closer look at Leonard Floyd on his first day in a Bills uniform. pic.twitter.com/Revetd4toj — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire