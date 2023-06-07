Leonard Floyd makes Bills practice debut (video)

Nick Wojton
The Buffalo Bills had a new face at practice during their third week of OTAs.

Leonard Floyd, who signed a one-year deal, in Buffalo, was on the field and in his Bills helmet for the first time.

Check out Floyd’s workout debut in Buffalo via clips shared by local media below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

