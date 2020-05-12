While Leonard Floyd will be suiting up for a new team in the Los Angeles Rams this season, he will have a familiar face coaching him

Floyd reunites with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in Los Angeles. Staley was the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears for two of Floyd’s four seasons with the team before being released this offseason. Staley coached Floyd during the 2017 and 2018 seasons in Chicago.

“It’s going to be great playing for him again,” Floyd said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Floyd hasn’t been the pass rushing threat that was envisioned with the Bears selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. However, he has become a solid starting caliber linebacker in his first four seasons. In his last season under Staley, Floyd played in all 16 games for Chicago and set a career-high with 47 tackles and notched the only interception of his career.

Floyd’s familiarity with Staley and the system he’s installing for the Rams Defense should give him a good head start in adapting to his new team.

“I just want to come in and play at my level and try to help the team win games and try to dominate on defense,” Floyd said.

Leonard Floyd looking forward to reunion with Brandon Staley with Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk